Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Thursday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $10.4 million, or 13 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $202.1 million, or $2.62 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $1 million, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $261.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.14. A year ago, they were trading at $1.18.