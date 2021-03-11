El Pollo Loco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $110.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.5 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $426.1 million.

El Pollo Loco shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.60, an increase of 98% in the last 12 months.