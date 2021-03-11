Alabama orders company to quit spreading poultry waste

Alabama authorities have ordered an out-of-state company to stop spreading poultry waste as fertilizer amid complaints from neighbors about the odor.

Environmental groups have also expressed concerns about the waste reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River.

The waste was being spread at an old coal mine north of Birmingham, Al.com reported.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management late Wednesday ordered Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions to stop spreading the waste.

The company failed to file required paperwork before beginning its operations, the agency said. Regulators also say that Denali didn’t employ best practices in spreading the material.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.