York Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.6 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.9 million.

York Water shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 8% in the last 12 months.