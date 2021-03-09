Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $67.5 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.