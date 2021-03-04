Tribune Publishing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $263,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 12 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $192.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $39 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $746.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tribune Publishing said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $172 million.

Tribune Publishing shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.95, an increase of 57% in the last 12 months.