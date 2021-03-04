Biden issues NC disaster declaration for November floods

North Carolina state government and local governments in nearly 20 counties can receive financial help from Washington following heavy rains and flooding in November now that President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration.

The White House announced on Thursday that the president approved the declaration on Wednesday for the damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta. The Nov. 12 floods led to evacuations, power outages, water rescues and 12 deaths. Six of the deaths occurred when flood waters overwhelmed an Alexander County campground.

The declaration means governments and some nonprofits can get reimbursed for some storm recovery expenses incurred in 19 counties. The counties identified are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson, and Yadkin.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties. The U.S. Small Business Administration also has offered low- interest loans to people and businesses.