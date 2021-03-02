Interface: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Interface Inc. (TILE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $276.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71.9 million, or $1.23 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Interface shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.