Toilet-flushing water still in short supply after storms

Water for flushing toilets was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi’s capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city’s water system.

The sites were open in Jackson on Sunday because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said.

The system has not been able to provide a sustainable flow of water throughout the city, city officials said late Saturday.

Most of the city of about 161,000 had no running water after the storms struck, and residents were advised to boil any water that actually came out of their taps.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said that the city’s water mains are more than 100 years old and not built to handle the freezing weather that hit the city.