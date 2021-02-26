B. Riley Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $171.6 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $6.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.87 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $410.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.1 million, or $7.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $902.7 million.

B. Riley Financial shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.