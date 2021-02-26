Business

Comfort Systems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $42.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $699 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.1 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.

Comfort Systems shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

