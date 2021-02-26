Kratos: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $78.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $206.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.6 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $747.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.

Kratos shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 90% in the last 12 months.