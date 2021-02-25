California Water Service Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $189.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.8 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $794.3 million.

California Water Service Group shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 3% in the last 12 months.