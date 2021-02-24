Business

Itron: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $525.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58 million, or $1.44 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion.

Itron shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

