BigCommerce: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.6 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $152.4 million.

BigCommerce shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year.