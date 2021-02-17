Washington state CIO taking similar job in North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly filled out his second-term Cabinet by choosing Washington's chief information officer to take a similar position in North Carolina.

Cooper announced on Wednesday that Jim Weaver will be the next state CIO and secretary of the Department of Information Technology. Weaver would succeed Thomas Parrish IV, who has been acting secretary since Tracy Doaks left the job in June to take a job at a nonprofit. Weaver will be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Weaver also previously worked as Pennsylvania’s chief technology officer and within the Pennsylvania Departments of Human Services, Aging and Insurance. He also now serves in the Washington Army National Guard, Cooper's office said.

Weaver "is a seasoned technology leader and manager, and he is well-positioned to protect the safety of all North Carolinians while helping grow broadband connectivity across the state,” Cooper said in a release.

Cooper has named five replacements for his 10 Cabinet positions since winning reelection in November. A permanent replacement is still needed within the Department of Administration. First-term Administration Department Secretary Machelle Sanders is now the governor's commerce secretary.