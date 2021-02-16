Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 10.75 cents at $6.4850 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.75 cents at $5.4525 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .25 cent at $3.5075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 15 cents at $13.7925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.1755 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.4027 a pound; April lean hogs advanced 12.08 cents at .8610 a pound.

