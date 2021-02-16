Sabre: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $305.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period.

Sabre shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 47% in the last 12 months.