Business

Middle Georgia mayor to retire after decades in office

The Associated Press

DUBLIN, Ga.

A middle Georgia mayor plans to resign after 32 years in elected office.

Dublin Mayor Phil Best announced at a Thursday City Council meeting that he will step down on July 1. Best has been mayor of Dublin since 1999. Before that he was a council member in Dublin and McRae.

“I’m not sick that I know of, I haven’t done anything bad, I'm not mad. It’s just time to retire,” he told council members.

Best said the council will be able to appoint an interim mayor. Voters will be able to fill the post during elections already scheduled this summer for council members in the city of 16,000 people.

“I do plan to continue to serve this community which I love so dearly," Best told council members.

Best, a real estate broker, was president of the Georgia Municipal Association from 2019 to 2020. He has focused on economic development and attracting college education opportunities to the Laurens County seat.

  Comments  

News

Federal board clears way for mail-in union vote at Amazon

February 05, 2021 11:53 AM

News

Pennsylvania governor to sign $912M pandemic relief bill

February 05, 2021 11:45 AM

News

Seattle cruise season hit after Canada bans cruise ships

February 05, 2021 11:38 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service