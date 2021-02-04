Business

ViaSat: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CARLSBAD, Calif.

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $575.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.3 million.

ViaSat shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Glatfelter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 6:08 AM

Business

Hershey: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 6:01 AM

Business

Sally Beauty: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 5:56 AM

Business

SunCoke: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 5:54 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service