ConocoPhillips: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $772 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 billion, or $2.51 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $19.26 billion.

ConocoPhillips shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.