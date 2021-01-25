South Carolina county suffers weekend cyberattack

A coastal South Carolina county says hackers broke into its computer network over the weekend.

A statement from Georgetown County's local government Monday said the county's computer network “suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend.” Most of the county's electronic systems, including emails, were impacted.

The county's 911 system and jail operations were not affected, according to the statement. The county said it does not know when its electronic systems will be up and running again.

According to the statement, the county has insurance against cyber attacks and is working with cybersecurity experts to find out what information may have been compromised in the attacks.

About 60,000 people live in Georgetown County.