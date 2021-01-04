State senator quitting to join Illinois governor’s staff

Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill announced Monday he is resigning later this month to become an adviser to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Manar, a close Pritzker ally in the Legislature and a lead budget negotiator, said he will step down Jan. 17 and take up his new post on Jan. 19.

The announcement of Manar’s move to Pritzker’s staff also noted the central Illinois lawmaker will work closely with the governor on his agenda and key priorities, including “downstate economic revitalization, appropriations and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Manar’s new job will pay $278,000 a year, with half coming out of the billionaire governor’s pocket, according to a Pritzker spokeswoman.

Manar, who considered a run for governor in 2018, has represented his state Senate district since 2012. Prior to that, he served as chief of staff to former Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.

Democratic Party leaders from Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties will chose Manar's successor.