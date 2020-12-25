Alabama city fighting to save post office from closing

The Baldwin County town of Spanish Fort is fighting a decision by the U.S. Postal Service to shut down the only post office in the city of almost 9,000 people.

The city, in an appeal with the Postal Regulatory Commission, said the agency failed to follow the law when recommending the closure, which is set to take place by Jan. 15.

“They are required to provide notice and questionnaires, which they did not do," Mayor Mike McMillan told al.com. “No written proposal was prepared. Proposals for invitations for public comment were never made available to customers. No community meeting was held.”

He added: “They are turning a deaf ear and not communicating to us.”

Debbie Fetterly, a Postal Service spokeswoman, said the contract to operate the post office in Spanish Fort is expiring. She said Spanish Fort residents with post office boxes have been notified that they will have the option for street delivery of mail or a box at the Daphne post office.