Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 1.75 cents at $6.28 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.25 cents at $4.4850 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1 cent at $3.3525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 4.75 cents at $1.26375 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .08 cent at $1.12 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was up .5 cent at $1.4077 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell .4 cent at .6745 cents a pound.

