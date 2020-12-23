Kentucky lawmaker says he’s in ICU with COVID-19

A Kentucky lawmaker is in a hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to his social media posts.

State Rep. Thomas Huff, a Republican from Bullitt County, said Tuesday marked his sixth day in isolation in an intensive care unit, The Courier Journal reported.

Huff was not present at a Dec. 14 meeting for an interim committee of which he is a member.

House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, a Democrat, told the newspaper she learned of Huff’s medical condition on social media.

“I’m worried about being able to keep our members and our staff safe when we don’t get timely information about others with COVID,” she said.

On Dec. 3, Kentucky Democratic leaders released a joint statement calling on Republican House and Senate leaders to enforce public health rules at the Capitol Annex building.

Huff has been in the state house since 2018. On social media, he has also expressed doubts about COVID-19 data and has been seen without a mask in the Capitol.