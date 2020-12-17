Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained .054 cents at $6.02 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .01 cent 4.2860 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .022 cents at $3.3720 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off .002 cents at 11.9120 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle rose .0017 cent at $1.1332 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .0015 cent $1.4090 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .0059 cent at .6552 a pound.