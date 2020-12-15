Wichita Eagle Logo
Facebook pauses political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

The Associated Press

Attendees wait for President-elect Joe Biden to be introduced at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MENLO PARK, Calif.

Facebook said Tuesday it will temporarily pause its ban on political advertising in the U.S. to allow ads for the Georgia runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats.

The broader political ad ban for the rest of the country still stands.

The social media giant banned new election and political ads six weeks ago, after the polls closed on Election Day. It was an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Nov. 3.

Facebook said in a blog post it will reject political ads not specifically targeted to Georgia.

Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races in which Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

