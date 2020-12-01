Lowe’s teams up with the NFL and other groups to donate over 13,000 Christmas trees

Lowe’s Home Improvement is helping to make the season brighter by delivering $1 million worth of Christmas trees this month.

The Mooresville-based company has teamed up with the NFL and nonprofit groups across the country to deliver more than 13,000 Christmas trees to homes and sites like childcare facilities and first responder stations during the next two weeks, company spokeswoman Sarah Lively said.

In Charlotte, Lowe’s will distribute more than 675 Christmas trees in partnership with the Carolina Panthers and nonprofit organizations like Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and the Boys & Girls Club, Lively said.

Most of the families experienced job loss or a reduction in hours as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lowe’s.

Deliveries will begin Dec. 1 on Giving Tuesday, “a global generosity movement.”

Lowe’s has made similar donations this year that included helping Charlotte residents.

In October, Lowe’s donated $9.25 million in funding, products and gift cards to nearly 30 charity groups in Charlotte to keep “homes safe, healthy and affordable” amid the coronavirus crisis.

In May, the company donated more than $1 million in flowers for Mother’s Day to long-term care facilities in 12 national markets. That included nearly 25,000 flowers to more than 70 Charlotte facilities.

Lowe’s rolled out its holiday season plans before Halloween this year, including offering free Christmas tree deliveries.

