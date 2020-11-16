Wichita Eagle Logo
Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced .08 cent at $5.9440 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .076 cent at $4.1560 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .03 cent at $2.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose .07 cent at 11.50 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0118 cent at $1.1010 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .0224 cent $1.3708 a pound; Dec. lean hogs were up .0036 cent at .6528 a pound.

