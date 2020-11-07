Opponents protest and call on ‘predatory’ lending business in Wichita to close

A liquor store, shuttered Walmart, dollar store and now a title loan company can all be seen from the corner of 13th and Oliver.

TitleMax opened at the corner on Saturday, an employee said, while 25-plus community members, as well as former and current elected officials, gathered outside to protest, holding signs and handing out fliers. The organizer of the protest, Ti’Juana Hardwell, said the payday and title loan companies prey on people in Black and Hispanic communities. She said they wouldn’t stop until the business closed up shop — a push Hardwell said was successful outing similar businesses years ago before the title loan company reappeared.

“When they decide to move in … it’s to the detriment of Black and brown families,” the 33-year-old real estate agent and business owner said. “They know exactly what they are doing. They charge upwards towards 390% (interest).”

Nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts shows the annual percentage rate charged on payday loans varies across the 36 states that allow them: from over 500% down to 129% in Colorado. Kansas is at 391%. A payday loan is a cash advance on a paycheck. Title loan companies, like TitleMax, also charge exorbitant interest rates, opponents say.

“So they are profiting off the hardship of hardworking Black and brown people,” Hardwell said. “We’re absolutely tired of it. We’re tired of them preying on our community. They are sharks, that’s what they are.”

The TitleMax employee directed questions to the company’s corporate office, which could not be reached.

TitleMax has said in the past that it helps individuals obtain loans when they need it while still maintaining the use of their vehicle.

Kansas Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat, attended the protest. She said she introduced a bill targeting title and payday lenders in the 2020 legislative session. She hopes to have legislation, which would reduce how often payments are due and lower the interest rates, approved in the 2021 session.

“It’s a business. We’re not saying there is not a need for it,” she said. “There is, because a traditional bank won’t give you that loan. But let’s make it a little more fair so that people won’t become destitute trying to get a little help.”

Wichita City Council Member Brand Johnson planned to attend but found out he had COVID-19 earlier in the day. He did a Facebook live from the company’s parking lot on Tuesday. He captioned the video: “New Predatory Lending institution alert!”

He said people should be cautious before taking a short-term loan from those types of lenders because of the exorbitant interest rates they charge.

“It keeps you in a perpetual trap that oftentimes screws over the average citizen,” Johnson said. “This is not the type of business we need in our community. Yes, jobs are created, but at what cost?”

In a phone interview, Johnson said he would work with the legal team to see if there is a recourse for stopping TitleMax.

He said title loan and payday loan businesses are not regulated correctly at the state level. He recommended people in that area acquire a loan from nearby Capitol Federal, which is in the process of moving opposite the corner of TitleMax.

At the intersection on Saturday, Hardwell was handing out fliers to commuters going down 13th. The flier lists resources for people to use instead of taking a short-term loan.

“Make payday & title loans your last option!” the flier says.

Former council member Lavonta Williams said she hoped the location, which once housed the longtime floral shop Creations by Crawford before the owner died, would have been used to make a small grocery store with fresh produce.

That area once had a Dillons and then there was the Walmart that’s now-shuttered across the street. A Family Dollar near the corner doesn’t carry nutritional foods, Williams said.

Studies show that minority communities have been hit harder by the pandemic. Lack of access to healthcare has been one of the suspected reasons. Access to nutritional food could also have an impact on health, which would make people more susceptible to the virus.

“Right now we are most vulnerable because of the pandemic,” Williams said.