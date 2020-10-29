Florida judge resigns from election board over bias concerns

A local judge in a north Florida county resigned Thursday from a vote-counting board after concerns were raised about his political partisanship.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Senior County Judge Brent Shore resigned from the Duval County Canvassing Board after the newspaper reported he had donated $170 to the Trump campaign and given $178 in the last two years to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The newspaper also reported Shore's yard had signs supporting Trump.

Judicial rules bar judges from political donations of any kind, and canvassing board rules bar members from displaying a candidate’s campaign signs.

The state Division of Elections has said while campaign donations don’t count as active participation, displaying a candidate’s campaign signs would disqualify someone from serving on a canvassing board.

Shore refused to comment to the newspaper. He will remain a county judge.

“He indicated he has always conducted himself fairly and impartially,” said Chief Judge Mark Mahon.

Shore was an alternate for County Judge Gary Flower, who is the named chairman of the board but has been absent in the past week. County Judge Eleni Derke will take Shore’s place as the primary alternate.