Grains higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .012 cent at $6.2260 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .032 cent at $4.1960 a bushel; Dec. oats gained .034 cent at $3.07 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .044 cent at 10.86 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0065 cent at $1.0425 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .0093 cent $1.3408 a pound; Dec. lean hogs advanced .0207 cent at .6832 a pound.