Cook County residents can get budget details on new website

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Cook County residents can get more information on its spending plan through a recently released website.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the new website is more interactive than previous versions. Visitors can filter and sort data and download tables from the budget proposal for the coming fiscal year.

Visitors also can compare current revenue and expenses with previous years, back to fiscal year 2018.

More than 5 million people reside in Cook County.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported this month that the county's proposed $6.9 billion budget is not expected to create new taxes. Officials have proposed a mix of layoffs, eliminating empty positions and relying on reserves to close a $222.2 million budget gap.

