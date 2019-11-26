Nevada casinos top $1B in monthly winnings; 6th time in 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. Nevada casinos reaped more than $1 billion in winnings in October, marking the sixth time this year the state has topped the mark in a key monthly index of fiscal health. A strong Nevada Gaming Control Board report on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, reflected a tough comparison with a year ago. AP Photo

Nevada casinos reaped more than $1 billion in winnings in October, marking the sixth time this year the state has topped the mark in a key index of fiscal health, regulators said Tuesday.

Despite the strong monthly showing in the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s report, house winnings were still below a year ago because October 2018 was an exceptionally good month, topping $1.06 billion, board senior research analyst Michael Lawton said.

That means the $1.02 billion reported last month was down 3.8% compared with the same month a year ago.

Nevada casinos also took in nearly $1.06 billion in winnings in September — a record for any September and a high-water mark for 2019.

“In the overall picture, six times this year is great,” Lawton said of exceeding the $1 billion mark.

Casino winnings for the first three months of the fiscal year were up nearly 2.5%.

Lawton noted that October 2018 had the highest casino winnings since October 2007, which was the best month ever, at $1.17 billion.

The state collected $62.3 million in taxes based on the October 2019 revenue, up 9.4% from a year ago, according to the report.

Lawton attributed the results to weather, the number of events in Las Vegas and a surge in football sportsbook betting.

Nevada sportsbooks won $49.7 million last month, up 61.7% from last year, he said.

House winnings decreased last month on games including baccarat, blackjack and roulette. Slot machine figures were almost flat, with casinos reporting winnings of $699 million, up less than 1 percent.

Gambling tax revenue is second only to sales taxes as a percentage of the state's annual budget. Nevada has no state income tax.