Oglala Sioux vice president impeached for malfeasance

The Oglala Sioux council has voted to impeach tribal Vice President Darla Black after three former employees accused her of creating an abusive and hostile workplace environment.

The council deliberated for about an hour Monday in a closed-door session at the Prairie Wind Casino. The vote came after hours of public testimony from Black and the three former workers. They claimed Black was verbally abusive and demeaning, texted them late at night and made them run errands that were not related to work.

The Rapid City Journal reports the council voted 16-2 with three abstentions to impeach Black for malfeasance, or abuse of public office. Council members then voted to install Tom Poor Bear as vice president. He ran against Black in 2018 after being ousted by her in 2016.