Initiative promoter formally announces gubernatorial run

Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, has formally announced his entry into Washington’s 2020 governor’s race.

While he had first announced he was running last week during a Sound Transit meeting in Seattle, on Monday he filed one of two required initial forms with the state Public Disclosure Commission and held a news conference at the secretary of state’s office in the Capitol.

Eyman, who has been the subject of a long-running campaign finance lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, said Monday he’ll be running as an independent.

He joins several other candidates who have already declared against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato, former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, all Republicans.

Inslee is seeking a third term.