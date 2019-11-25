Business

Pennsylvania lawmakers, judges pulling down raises in 2020

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will collect another annual salary increase, with the governor passing $200,000 and rank-and-file lawmakers passing $90,000.

Increases for 2020 will be 1.9%, a figure tied by law to the year-over-year regional change in consumer inflation.

The boost takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor is highest-paid, pulling down a $4,000 raise to just above $221,000. Gov. Tom Wolf's salary will rise about $3,800 to almost $202,000, although he donates it to charity.

Most lawmakers, the nation's third-highest paid, will see increases of $1,725 to about $90,300 in base pay. They also receive per diems, pensions and health benefits, while lawmakers in leadership posts will top out at almost $141,000.

