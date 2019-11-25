Donald Trump Jr was in Helena for Greg Gianforte fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. was the featured speaker at a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte as he seeks the Republican nomination for governor of Montana.

Trump Jr. said Sunday that Montana needs a businessman as governor because Gianforte has created jobs.

Gianforte, a tech entrepreneur, lost the 2016 governor’s race to Democrat Steve Bullock. Gianforte won a special election for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat and was re-elected in 2018.

Gianforte told about 100 people at the Montana Club in downtown Helena that he could duplicate President Donald Trump’s work by lowering taxes and lifting regulations so state agencies couldn’t block projects.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Several dozen people stood outside holding signs protesting President Trump and Gianforte.

Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are also seeking the Republican nomination for governor.