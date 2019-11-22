Georgia governor confirms state workers won’t be furloughed

A Georgia legal agency says its state employees will no longer be asked to stay home without pay for days to meet budget cut mandates.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Public Defender Council planned to furlough employees for 10 days this fiscal year under Gov. Brian Kemp’s call for 4% budget cuts from most state agencies.

Kemp’s office confirmed the furloughs won’t be continued after all. A reason for the reversal wasn’t given.

Agencies asked to make cuts include the departments of agriculture, corrections, public health, natural resources, State Patrol and the state Bureau of Investigation, among others. The newspaper says the agencies spend a large portion of their budgets on employees, so reducing spending could likely affect staffers.