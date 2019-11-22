European Central Bank chief asks governments to help growth

A police boat cruises over the river Main with the buildings of the banking district in background in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. AP Photo

The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, says better-targeted public spending would help support economic growth in the eurozone.

In her first official speech Friday, Lagarde indirectly chided countries like Germany that have kept a tight grip on their budgets while making clear that a spendthrift approach to public spending would be hazardous, too.

Lagarde said “there is today a cross-cutting case for investment in a common future that is more productive, more digital and certainly greener" and warned that public spending in the 19-country eurozone “remains some way below its pre-crisis level."

She also said the ECB will begin a strategic review of its monetary policy “in the near future” but the bank would also “continuously monitor the side effects” of its current low-interest stance.