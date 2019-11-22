Portsmouth Naval Shipyard breaking ground on major projects

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is breaking ground on a pair of major projects.

One is a $61.7 million Paint, Blast and Rubber Facility that comprise more than 65,000 square feet. The other is a $17.3 million consolidated warehouse comprising about 29,000 square feet.

Officials said those are key projects aimed at making the shipyard more efficient. The shipyard overhauls and repairs nuclear-powered submarines for the Navy.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are expected to attend the event Friday morning in Kittery, Maine.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Navy has a backlog of repair work at its four public shipyards. A General Accounting Office report said shipyard equipment is aging beyond the expected life service.