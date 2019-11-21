Sen. Collins meets with Trump amid impeachment inquiry

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says President Donald Trump spoke briefly about impeachment during a closed-door meeting with a group of GOP senators.

Trump met with eight senators Thursday amid an impeachment inquiry in the House. Collins declined afterward to get into details but said the president didn’t ask anything of the group and that “no procedure was discussed.”

Collins said other topics included government funding bills and potential FDA regulations of vaping products and e-cigarettes. She said she also talked the impact of tariffs on Maine’s lobster industry.

Collins has refrained from discussing the merits of the House investigation into whether Trump tried to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. She’s said it would be improper to comment since she could be an impeachment juror.