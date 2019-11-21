Colorado considers new pipeline rules after fatal blast

A survivor of a deadly home explosion caused by an abandoned gas pipeline is urging Colorado regulators to verify that energy firms are ensuring with tougher safety rules.

Erin Martinez spoke Thursday as state regulators consider new safety regulations prompted in large part by a 2017 explosion that killed her husband and brother.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is holding hearings in Greeley before taking action on proposed rules that focus on flowlines, which connect oil and gas wells to other equipment.

Thousands of miles of flowlines exist in Colorado.

An unmapped, abandoned and leaking flowline saturated the soil near Martinez’s home with odorless gas before the April 2017 blast