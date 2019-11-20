Business

Georgia lawmakers start statewide gambling growth meetings

The Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga.

Georgia lawmakers studying the possibility of expanding gambling in the state are taking their show on the road.

A House committee held a meeting Tuesday in Valdosta, noting that tax revenues on casinos, sports betting or horse racing could bolster the state’s HOPE scholarship program for college students. It was the first in a series of meetings scheduled around the state.

Expanding gambling would require a state constitutional amendment. Two thirds-of each chamber of the General Assembly must approve, followed by voters in a referendum. Georgia could also allow each county’s voters a separate referendum on local gambling.

Committee members tell news outlets they’re looking most favorably at resort-style casinos. Lawmakers say Valdosta and smaller cities are unlikely to get casinos unless lawmakers back multiple gambling halls across the state.

