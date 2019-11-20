Providence to start regulating short-term rentals next week

The city of Providence will soon start regulating short-term housing rentals, including those booked through Airbnb.

The Providence Department of Planning and Development says a zoning ordinance regulating rentals takes effect Nov. 30.

A short-term rental is a property rented for 28 consecutive days or less.

The ordinance will require homeowners to obtain temporary use permits from the city before renting their property. There is no fee to obtain a permit.

The City Council passed the ordinance in May.

Head of Northeast Policy for Airbnb, Josh Meltzer, said the company is concerned the ordinance might financially hurt Airbnb hosts.

City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune said people should have the right to rent out their homes but “not at the cost of our neighbors’ quality of life.”