Mississippi governor-elect looks to hire for administration

Mississippi Gov.-elect Tate Reeves says he is looking to hire talented and driven people to work in his administration.

The Republican was elected Nov. 5 and begins his four-year term Jan. 14.

He said during a news conference Monday that his focus since the election is “laying the groundwork for success.” He said he wants to improve workforce training, attract jobs, improve education and improve public safety.

Reeves says people can apply for jobs at www.dfa.ms.gov/reevestransition.

Reeves is the current lieutenant governor. He will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is finishing a second term.