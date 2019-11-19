ATF agent gets $450,000 settlement in harassment case

A supervisor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Seattle is receiving a $450,000 settlement after complaining of racial harassment from another supervisor who has a Nazi tattoo.

The Seattle Times reports that Cheryl Bishop, a senior supervisory agent, who is black, complained of emails sent by Bradley Devlin, the bureau’s resident agent in charge in Eugene, Oregon, mocking black people.

Devlin has a “German Eagle SS Lightning bolt” tattoo he says he got while infiltrating a white supremacist biker gang in Ohio, an investigation that led to several arrests. Court documents say he declined to get the tattoo removed though the agency agreed to pay for it.

Bishop sued the ATF in 2018, saying that after she filed a discrimination complaint against Devlin, the agency scuttled her appointment to work at headquarters.