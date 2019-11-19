Cost of Salt Lake City mayoral portraits rises to $35,000

The taxpayer cost of mayoral portraits has risen significantly over the last two decades.

The Deseret News reports that the portrait of outgoing Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is expected to cost about $35,000.

That’s up from $30,000 it cost for the portrait of her predecessor, Ralph Becker, and more than double the $15,000 it cost for the portrait of Deedee Corradini. She was mayor from 1992-2000.

The city’s chief financial officer Mary Beth Thompson says the price of hand-painted portraits has increased due to inflation, materials and artist fees.

The city has done mayoral portraits for more than a century dating back to the mid-1800s. They line the walls in a hallway at city hall.