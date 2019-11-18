Wyoming governor budget would avoid cuts but use reserves

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon proposes a state budget that would avoid agency spending cuts but dip into a reserve fund to make ends meet.

Gordon’s two-year budget released Monday would meanwhile slash construction funding from amounts sought by state entities while leaving just a thin overall spending cushion for most of state government.

Gordon’s first budget since his election in 2018 comes as Wyoming struggles with declining revenue.

Fossil-fuel extraction accounts for up to two-thirds of Wyoming’s revenue in boom years but falling coal production and low natural gas prices have become long-term trends.

Gordon proposes using $266 million from a “rainy day” fund to maintain school and local-government funding levels.

State lawmakers will meet this winter in a four-week session devoted primarily to refining the budget for 2021-2022.